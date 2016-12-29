Watch Canadiens’ Carey Price Rob Lightning With Jaw-Dropping Save

Share this:

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams squared off in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, and it was Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price who brought the Amalie Arena crowd to its feet.

The 2014-15 Hart Trophy winner robbed Lightning winger Ondrej Palat with an absolutely amazing stick save on what looked like an almost-certain goal during the second period.

The Lightning got the last laugh with a 4-3 overtime win.

Price’s .931 save percentage and 1.78 GAA ranked tied for second in each category among NHL goaltenders entering Wednesday.