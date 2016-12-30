College Football

Watch Georgia Vs. TCU Liberty Bowl Game Online (Live Stream)

by on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 10:29AM
Friday’s Liberty Bowl showcases two teams that had much higher expectations for the 2016 season.

Georgia and TCU square off in Memphis, Tenn., in a last-grasp attempt to finish off their disappointing seasons on a high note. The Bulldogs (7-5) and Horned Frogs (6-6) ranked 19th and 13th, respectively, in the preseason, but both fell out of the Top 25 during the regular season.

Here’s how you can watch Georgia vs. TCU online.

When: Friday, Dec. 30, at noon ET
Watch: WatchESPN

