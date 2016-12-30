Watch Georgia Vs. TCU Liberty Bowl Game Online (Live Stream)

Friday’s Liberty Bowl showcases two teams that had much higher expectations for the 2016 season.
Georgia and TCU square off in Memphis, Tenn., in a last-grasp attempt to finish off their disappointing seasons on a high note. The Bulldogs (7-5) and Horned Frogs (6-6) ranked 19th and 13th, respectively, in the preseason, but both fell out of the Top 25 during the regular season.
Here’s how you can watch Georgia vs. TCU online.
When: Friday, Dec. 30, at noon ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP