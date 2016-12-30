Watch Kevin Garnett, Kevin McHale Discuss Celtics’ Winning Tradition, More

Share this:

The best seats in the house for the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers game Thursday night belonged to Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale.

The two former Celtics greats reunited for KG’s “Area 21” segment, which airs during TNT’s NBA coverage. They looked like they had plenty of fun discussing all things NBA, with a special emphasis on the Celtics and their winning tradition, of course.

Any time KG is near a camera it’s must-watch TV, so make sure to watch some of his best moments with McHale in the tweets below.

All dressed up for "The Master of the Post" himself… Kevin McHale! #KGArea21 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1ETPSsIrkW — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 29, 2016

The Sensei is in the house! 👏 Kevin McHale joins KG in #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/8BZWCi8Zdy — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

“I’ll be pulling for the C’s, but I’m not sure that they can handle Cleveland.” -McHale & KG are ready for @celtics vs. @cavs! #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/fngfnhypRO — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

The Teacher & the Student Kevin McHale and KG are the “Zen Masters” of the post…#KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/mckdiJ5sKn — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

“The Celtics want to show that they are for real … It’s going to be a great second half.” -McHale & KG give a halftime update from Area 21 pic.twitter.com/gH03l3qTTA — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale on the ☘Boston Celtics☘ winning tradition…#KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/yrBdM2ufyJ — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

You want 2 points…? Come earn it.” 👀 -Kevin McHale & KG on hard fouls & protecting the paint #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/qj4CGuHFyb — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

KG and Kevin McHale on Bird vs. LeBron… #Area21 pic.twitter.com/RXhD8rAH0b — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

“Those are the moments that made me.” -KG recalls his workouts with Kevin McHale pic.twitter.com/fKkIl3ipu6 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016

KG & Kevin McHale on what it takes to be successful in the paint… #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/jJL2Gl1MyK — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 30, 2016