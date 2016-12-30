Watch Kevin Garnett, Kevin McHale Discuss Celtics’ Winning Tradition, More

The best seats in the house for the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers game Thursday night belonged to Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale.
The two former Celtics greats reunited for KG’s “Area 21” segment, which airs during TNT’s NBA coverage. They looked like they had plenty of fun discussing all things NBA, with a special emphasis on the Celtics and their winning tradition, of course.
Any time KG is near a camera it’s must-watch TV, so make sure to watch some of his best moments with McHale in the tweets below.
