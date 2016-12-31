Watch LSU Vs. Louisville Citrus Bowl Game Online (Live Stream)

LSU and Louisville are set to face off in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve, but this game already has been receiving plenty of attention.
Tigers running back Leonard Fournette caused a bit of controversy when he announced he’d skip Saturday’s game in order to prepare for the 2017 NFL draft and avoid injuries. But even without Fournette, LSU-Louisville should be a great game.
LSU (7-4) has had new life breathed into it since coach Les Miles was fired in favor of Ed Orgeron, but it’ll face a tough Louisville (9-3) team led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. So, who will come out on top in the Citrus Bowl?
Here’s how you can watch LSU vs. Louisville online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images
