Watch Nebraska Vs. Tennessee Music City Bowl Online (Live Stream)

The Music City Bowl has the potential to be one of the better college football bowl games this season even though it’s not part of the New Year’s Six.
Nebraska (9-3) and Tennessee (8-4) began their seasons undefeated — the Cornhuskers went 7-0 and the Volunteers went 5-0 — but fizzled out and missed a shot at the College Football Playoff. Now, neither team will want to go down without a fight when they face off in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday.
Here’s how you can watch the Music City Bowl between Nebraska and Tennessee.
When: Friday, Dec. 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
