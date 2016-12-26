Watch NFL Fan Get Tackled On Field As Kevin Harlan Makes Play-By-Play Call

Share this:

It was only appropriate that a fan ran onto the field Sunday night during the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game on Christmas, because radio broadcaster Kevin Harlan is the gift that keeps on giving.

Harlan already has made multiple now-famous calls of fans running onto the field this season, and he was at it again with some play-by-play of the latest encounter.

Check it out, along with video accompanying the audio, below.

The Chiefs won the game, 33-10, and eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images