Watch NFL Fan Get Tackled On Field As Kevin Harlan Makes Play-By-Play Call

It was only appropriate that a fan ran onto the field Sunday night during the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game on Christmas, because radio broadcaster Kevin Harlan is the gift that keeps on giving.
Harlan already has made multiple now-famous calls of fans running onto the field this season, and he was at it again with some play-by-play of the latest encounter.
Check it out, along with video accompanying the audio, below.
The Chiefs won the game, 33-10, and eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
