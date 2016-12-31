Watch Ohio State Vs. Clemson Fiesta Bowl Game Online (Live Stream)

No offense to No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington, but the second College Football Playoff semifinal game is the main event.
The No. 2 Clemson Tigers and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off Saturday night in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium with a spot in the National Championship Game on the line. The Tigers are one win away from a shot at redemption after falling to the Crimson Tide in last season’s championship game, while the Buckeyes are looking to win their second championship under the new CFP system after winning the inaugural tournament.
Here’s how you can watch the Fiesta Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
