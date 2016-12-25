Watch Rob Gronkowski, Patriots Delightfully Wish You A Merry Christmas

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski can’t contribute on the field, but that won’t stop him from spreading the holiday cheer.

The New England Patriots tight end, who’s on injured reserve with a back injury, took to Twitter on Christmas morning to wish his followers a Merry Christmas as only Gronk knows how.

As long as Gronk has a football in his hands, he’s happy.

A few other Patriots, in a giving mood after their 41-3 win over the New York Jets on Christmas Eve, also sent tidings of joy via the team’s Twitter account. (Tom Brady led the charge, of course.)

Of course, not everyone in New England celebrates Christmas, but Julian Edelman made a nice compromise.

thankful for so much this year #merrychrismukah 🎄🕎 pic.twitter.com/PIEz1LVJpe — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 25, 2016

The Patriots can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins next Sunday, but for now, they’re enjoying some well-deserved R&R.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images