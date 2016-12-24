Watch Ryan Leaf’s Uplifting Story About How Ex-NFL QB Is Turning His Life Around

Share this:

Ryan Leaf is heading upward from rock bottom.

The former NFL quarterback shared an uplifting story of his own personal transformation Saturday in an interview with FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. The segment aired on the network before the NFL Week 16 games on Christmas Eve, and viewers are reacting to it with acclaim.

Leaf, whom the San Diego Chargers selected with the No. 2 overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft, describes his journey from the professional football to prison. Substance abuse played a key role in his downfall, and his devotion to helping other addicts recover has helped him move in the right direction.