Watch UFC 207 Ronda Rousey Vs. Amanda Nunes Online (Live Stream)

Who’s ready to get rowdy?

Ronda Rousey is set to return to the octagon for the first time in over a year Friday night when she battles Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey’s return is about far more than just a belt, though. She’s fighting for pride in her first bout since suffering her first career loss at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015.

The Rousey-Nunes fight isn’t the only intriguing matchup on the UFC 207 fight card. Dominick Cruz will defend his bantamweight title against Cody Garbrandt, T.J. Dillashaw will face John Lineker and much more.

The early prelims kick off on UFC Fight Pass at 7:30 p.m. ET, and additional prelims will air on FS1 beginning at 8 p.m. The main card is set for 10 p.m.

When: Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET (main card at 10 p.m.)

Live Stream: NESN.com/UFCTV

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images