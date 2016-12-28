West Virginia Vs. Miami Live Stream: Watch Russell Athletic Bowl Online

The Miami Hurricanes are hoping for a good end to Mark Richt’s first season as head coach when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday night in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
Despite having a 10-2 record, WVU is a 3-point underdog among most oddsmakers. The ‘Canes enter this matchup on a four-game win streak and they’ve scored 27 or more points in each of those victories.
Here’s how to watch the Russell Athletic Bowl online.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images
