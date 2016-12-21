Western Kentucky Gets Tricky, Runs Fake Kneel Down In Boca Raton Bowl

College football bowl season always is filled with trick plays and wild endings.
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers delivered an innovative play call Tuesday in the Boca Raton Bowl against Memphis. The Hilltoppers were up by 11 with under a minute to play in the first half, so they lined up to take a knee and head to the locker room. At least that’s what Memphis thought.
Western Kentucky snapped the ball to quarterback Mike White, who handed it off running back Anthony Wales. Wales waited for a second, playing out the fake before taking off over the left side for a 53-yard gain.
Pretty nifty play call by coordinator Bryan Ellis.
The ‘Toppers won 51-31.
Thumbnail image via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
