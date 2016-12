Share this:

The Boston Bruins fell 3-2 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. But the B’s were still able to pick up three out of four possible points on their pre-Christmas road trip.

However, in order to keep moving up the Eastern Conference standings, the Bruins could use a gift.

Hear Billy Jaffe’s take on what the Boston Bruins could use for a Christmas gift on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.