2017 NFL Draft Order: Updated List Of Selections After Regular Season

The regular season is over, and that means the order of the first 20 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft is set.

The Cleveland Browns, who lost in overtime Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers to drop to 1-15, will pick No. 1 overall. It will be the fourth time the Browns have owned the top pick and the first since 2000, when they selected Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown.

The San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) and Chicago Bears (No. 3) round out the top three.

Here’s the updated NFL Draft order after the Week 17 games. Picks Nos. 21 through 32 will be determined by the results of the NFL playoffs.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

