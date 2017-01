2017 NFL Opponents: All 32 Teams’ Home And Away Games For Next Season

Share this:

Tweet







The 2016 season wrapped up Sunday, but we already know the bulk of the 2017 schedule.

While dates and times will be announced at a later time, all 32 teams’ home and away opponents already have been determined based on the schedule rotation and where teams finished in their divisions in 2016.

You can check out the home and away opponents for all 32 NFL teams below. The NFL’s official schedule release will most likely come sometime during the spring.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Home: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions

ATLANTA FALCONS

Home: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys

Away: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders

BUFFALO BILLS

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

CHICAGO BEARS

Home: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Home: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills

Away: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings (in London), New York Jets

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers

DALLAS COWBOYS

Home: Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers

Away: Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons

DENVER BRONCOS

Home: San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals

Away: San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins

DETROIT LIONS

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys

HOUSTON TEXANS

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers,

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos

Away: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Home: Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Houston Texans

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Home: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans

Away: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns (in London), Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Home: New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Away: New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Home: Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins

Away: Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams

NEW YORK GIANTS

Home: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas CIty Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions

Away: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW YORK JETS

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New York Giants

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals

TENNESSEE TITANS

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images