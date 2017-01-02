2017 NHL Winter Classic Live Stream: Watch Red Wings Vs. Blackhawks Online

Share this:

The NHL is going outdoors … again.

Some might argue the NHL has oversaturated the market for outdoor games, but it still figures to be a pretty special scene Monday afternoon in St. Louis as the Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic.

That is, of course, as long as Mother Nature cooperates. There’s a potential for some rain in the forecast, but the NHL announced Monday morning the game will go on as scheduled, with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch online.

When: Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

