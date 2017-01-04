76ers’ Buzzer-Beating Win Over Timberwolves Helps Celtics’ Draft Status

Share this:

Tweet







The Brooklyn Nets are at the bottom of the NBA standings, and that’s great news for the Boston Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Tuesday night tied with the Nets for the worst record in the league, but that changed when Philly guard Robert Covington hit a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer and the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-91.

The Celtics have the right to swap 2017 first-round picks with the Nets as a result of the June 2013 trade highlighted by Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett going to Brooklyn. It’s one of three first-round picks the Nets will send Boston’s way as part of that trade (2016 and 2018, too).

At this rate, the Celtics are likely to have a top three draft pick in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1947 and 1948.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images