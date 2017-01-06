76ers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, and their opponent Friday night should be a walk in the park.

The C’s have won eight of their last 10 games, and they have a great chance to build upon their hot streak Friday against the lowly 9-24 Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Here’s how you can watch 76ers vs. Celtics online.

When: Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images