A Cowboys Fan Created An Official Dallas Bandwagon Application Form

After the Dallas Cowboys finished their 2015 campaign with a 4-12 record, it was hard to imagine the team resurging to playoff form this season.

That’s why it came as some of a surprise when the Cowboys clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and made their case as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

As a team begins to excel and position itself for success, it’s only natural for fans to begin to rally around and ride the wave. For diehard fans that stick with a team through thick and thin, “bandwagon” fans who support the team only during winning seasons can be frustrating.

In an attempt to detect these “bandwagoners” within the Cowboys fanbase, someone created an official bandwagon fan application form for the team.

Take a look and see where you stand:

Thanks for your inquiry about the Dallas Cowboys’ bandwagon. Spots are filling up fast, don't miss out! Download: https://t.co/RljLeEaqHo pic.twitter.com/2euKnUZ30N — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 10, 2017

If Dallas is able to make a trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI, their fan base is sure to expand even larger.

h/t BustedCoverage

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images