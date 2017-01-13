Adam McQuaid Absolutely Demolishes Derek Grant In One-Sided Fight

Share this:

Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid is one of the toughest players in the NHL, and Nashville Predators center Derek Grant found out first hand Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Shortly after McQuad leveled a Preds player with a huge hit along the boards, Grant met him at center ice and they decided to drop their gloves for a fight.

McQuaid dominated the bout, landing several right-handed punches before a devastating one at the end.

Adam McQuaid chuckin' knucks pic.twitter.com/Z2KzIYqdik — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 13, 2017

Maybe that’s why officials have been hesitant to let McQuaid fight of late.