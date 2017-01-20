Adrian Peterson Lists Three Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves Vikings

Share this:

Adrian Peterson seems to understand the situation.

The seven-time Pro Bowl running back remains under contract with the Minnesota Vikings, but he’s scheduled to earn a $6 million roster bonus on March 11 in addition to a $12 million salary for the 2017 season. There’s a chance — perhaps a good one — the organization will move on this offseason.

As such, Peterson already is considering some potential landing spots in case the Vikings cut ties. He made it clear Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” that he wants to stay in Minnesota, but it’s interesting to hear him mention certain teams by name when discussing his future.

“There’s a couple teams out there that I’ve thought about,” Peterson said. “New York (Giants) was one of them that popped up. Tampa Bay. A lot of different teams. Houston would be a good spot.”

The “First Take” crew tried to convince Peterson to keep going as he listed possible destinations. He seemingly realized at that point, however, that it would be best for him to hold back.

“I’ll stop right there,” Peterson said. ” … I’m just throwing random names out there.”

So, there you have it: The Giants, Buccaneers and Texans appear to be in play if a Peterson sweepstakes ensues in the coming months.

Peterson will turn 32 in March, which obviously is old by running back standards. He’s also coming off an injury plagued 2016 season in which he played just three games, making him somewhat of a wild card despite an extensive track that includes a 2015 campaign in which he rushed for an NFL-best 1,485 yards with 11 touchdowns.

