Share this:

Tweet







The Tampa Bay Lightning struck first in Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena.

Lightning forward Alex Killorn opened the scoring in the second period when his shot from the point found its way through two Bruins shot blockers and past goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Check out a breakdown of the goal by NESN’s Andy Brickley in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images