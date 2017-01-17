Airbus Planning To Test Self-Flying Car Much Sooner Than You’d Think

Share this:

A highway filled with autonomous vehicles seems inevitable, although some question how far-off that reality is. But Airbus is planning to populate the space above the roads with autonomous vehicles, and it’s wasting little time.

The aerospace group announced Monday that it plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car by the end of the year, reports Reuters. The project is seen as an alternative to crowded city streets, and the logical next step in human transportation.

“One hundred years ago, urban transport went underground,” Airbus CEO Tom Enders said at a tech conference in Munich, via Reuters. “Now we have the technological wherewithal to go above ground.”

Even though the idea of a flying car seems like pure, distant fiction, Airbus isn’t messing around.

“We are in an experimentation phase, we take this development very seriously,” Enders said. He added that making greater use of the skies could save money in the long run by avoiding the costs of maintaining city infrastructures.

Last year, the group formed a division called Urban Air Mobility that is exploring different flying vehicle concepts that people would book using an app.

