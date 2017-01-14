Al Horford Hears Plenty Of Boos In Return To Atlanta For Celtics-Hawks Game

Some Atlanta Hawks fans appear to be holding a grudge against former center Al Horford.
Horford played at Philips Arena on Friday for the first time since signing with the Boston Celtics in the offseason, and he received a lot more boos than he’s probably used to from Atlanta fans.
Fans are allowed to boo, but it still was a bit surprising that Horford, who played the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Hawks, received this reception:
And those boos kept going and going and going…
To be fair, though, the Hawks played a video tribute for Horford between the first and second quarters, and while there still were some boos at the start, he received a standing ovation afterward.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP