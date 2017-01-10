Alabama Earned More Than $100 Million In Revenue In 2016

Alabama’s football program has been the most dominant in recent memory and as such, they’ve reaped the rewards.
The Alabama athletic department reported that the Crimson Tide’s football program made $103.9 million in revenue during 2016, which amounted to $47 million in profit. Large portions of the Tide’s revenue is generated from ticket sales and those will no doubt continue to go up should Alabama win its fifth national championship in eight seasons on Monday night against the Clemson Tigers.
As of Saturday, tickets for the College Football Playoff National Championship game had skyrocketed to an average price of $3,053 on the resale market. While these prices won’t impact the 2016 revenue it will only create more money for the program in the future.
Alabama also receives a sizeable amount of money from a merchandising agreement with Collegiate Licensing Company and gets a part of ESPN’s 12-year deal for the broadcasting rights to the playoffs, which is worth $7.3 billion.
Winning equals money in college athletics and no one has won more than Alabama in the past decade.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP