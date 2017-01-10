Alabama Fan Loses Mind, Destroys TV Following Clemson’s Winning Touchdown

If you doubted how much college football matters down south, just take a look at a certain Alabama fan’s TV following Clemson’s thrilling 35-31 victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Our friends over at Busted Coverage posted a video of a Crimson Tide fan’s reaction to Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining, and it is even better than you could imagine.
However, it does come with a warning for language.
Well, at least they’re all laughing at the end.
H/t Busted Coverage
