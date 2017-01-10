College Football

Alabama Fan Loses Mind, Destroys TV Following Clemson’s Winning Touchdown

by on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 6:03PM
If you doubted how much college football matters down south, just take a look at a certain Alabama fan’s TV following Clemson’s thrilling 35-31 victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Our friends over at Busted Coverage posted a video of a Crimson Tide fan’s reaction to Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining, and it is even better than you could imagine.

However, it does come with a warning for language.

Well, at least they’re all laughing at the end.

H/t Busted Coverage

