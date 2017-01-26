Alabama Ties Still Bind Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower, Falcons’ Courtney Upshaw

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline next Sunday in Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons linebacker Courtney Upshaw.

Hightower and Upshaw played four seasons together at the University of Alabama, winning two national championships before both entered the NFL draft in 2012.

“That was my ace,” Hightower said Thursday. “That was my roommate. We actually got real close, too, coming in together. (At) Alabama, there were only about three guys from Tennessee that actually went to Alabama out of state or whatever. Me and Upshaw jelled pretty close. We talked the other day. We’re still pretty close.”

This actually will be the third time Hightower and Upshaw have met in the playoffs. Upshaw played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2015, and those teams traveled to Gillette Stadium twice in the postseason.

That isn’t diminishing Hightower’s excitement for the latest rematch, however.

“Absolutely,” Hightower said. “There’s going to be some (expletive)-talking after the game, whether it’s win or lose. But definitely, it feels good to see a guy there. We literally grew up together as far as the football aspect of it goes. So it’ll be fun. It’ll be good. And hopefully, I’m on the side of it. But it’s always good to have another guy on the opposite (team) just to talk a little smack during the week.”

Hightower and Upshaw each have one Super Bowl ring — and both beat the other to get there. Upshaw’s Ravens beat Hightower’s Patriots in the 2012 AFC Championship Game, and New England returned the favor in the 2014 divisional round.

