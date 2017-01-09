Alabama Vs. Clemson: Betting Odds, Spread For National Championship Game

For the first time in the BCS/College Football Playoff era (1998 to the present), we have the same matchup in the National Championship Game in back-to-back seasons.
The defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will square off Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay for college football’s ultimate honor.
Clemson comes into this game with a lot of confidence after trouncing Ohio State 31-0 in one of the two CFP semifinal matchups. Still, Alabama is favored by almost a touchdown at most sportsbooks in Las Vegas.
Here are NESN.com’s CFP National Championship Game picks from Nicholas Goss and Cameron McDonough. As always, the spreads are provided by our friends at OddsShark.
Monday, Jan. 9
CFP National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama (-6.5)
NG: BAMA
CM: CLEM
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
