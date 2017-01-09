Alabama Vs. Clemson: Expert Predictions For National Championship Game

Alabama will attempt to make history Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay when it takes on Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The Crimson Tide can become the first repeat FBS champions since they accomplished the feat in 2011 and 2012, and a win also would give the program its fifth national title since 2009.
College football has had a national title game since the BCS era began in 1998, and in the four instances in which a defending champion has gone back to the game, those teams are just 1-3. The only school to successfully defend its title was Alabama in 2012 when it clobbered Notre Dame 42-14.
Here’s a roundup of expert predictions for Alabama vs. Clemson from around the web. Picks against the spread include the betting line used.
Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (Clemson +6.5)
Andy Staples, Sports Illustrated (Alabama)
Pete Thamel, Sports Illustrated (Clemson)
Dan Wolken, USA Today (Alabama)
Brad Powers, Pregame.com (Clemson +6.5)
Nicholas Goss, NESN.com (Alabama -6.5); Cameron McDonough, NESN.com (Clemson +6.5)
Dan Rubenstein, SB Nation (Clemson)
College Football News (Alabama)
Tom Luginbill, ESPN (Clemson)
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) Model: Alabama
OddsShark Computer Predicted Score: Alabama wins 40.9-32.7
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
