Alabama vs. Clemson: Live Score, Highlights For National Championship Game

College football fans are in for a treat as Alabama and Clemson get ready to square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.
Alabama is aiming to become the first repeat champion of the young CFP era, while Clemson is hoping to avenge last season’s national title game loss to the Crimson Tide and win its first championship since 1982.
Keep it right here with our live blog for score updates, analysis, highlights and reaction from the National Championship game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
