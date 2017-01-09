Alabama Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch National Championship Game Online

College football will crown a national champion Monday night when defending champs Alabama battle Clemson at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.
There’s a revenge factor for Clemson in this game. The Tigers nearly upset the Crimson Tide in last season’s National Championship Game, but their comeback fell short in a 45-40 loss.
Alabama remains the favorite by nearly a touchdown, but Clemson is being given a better chance to win by fans and media alike compared to last season.
Here’s how to watch Alabama-Clemson online.
When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
