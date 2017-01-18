Alex Rodriguez To Host CNBC Show With Ex-Athletes In Financial Distress

Share this:

The New York Yankees will pay former third basemen Alex Rodriguez $20 million to not man the hot corner in 2017. So what will the former superstar be spending his time on if not honing his craft on the diamond?

Hosting a reality television show was the obvious answer. That’s right, Rodriguez is teaming up with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan on a T.V. show that will help former athletes who are in financial distress.

Today in news I did not expect: former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been tapped to host a pilot on CNBC, " Back in the Game" pic.twitter.com/nKHXQx36OJ — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) January 17, 2017

The working title for the CNBC product is “Back in the Game” and it will pair retired athletes who are down on their financial luck with business mentors in an attempt to get them back on their feet. Rodriguez will host the pilot episode while Strahan will serve as one of the three executive producers.

While reality shows tend to be exploitative let’s hope that A-Rod can do some good and help turn some lives around.

