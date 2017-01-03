Alshon Jeffery Makes Baffling Bears-Patriots Comparison: ‘We Just Like Them’

Share this:

Tweet







Alshon Jeffery has made some bold statements over the last few days.

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears wide receiver guaranteed his team would win the Super Bowl next season. He made an even stranger comment Monday when he compared the Bears to the New England Patriots.

Alshon Jeffery comparing the #Bears to the #Patriots: "We just like them. Only difference is a few plays here and there.” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 2, 2017

A few players here and there? That’s a little ridiculous.

The Bears might not be as bad as their 3-13 record this season would suggest, though. Five of their losses were by six points or less, and three defeats were by three points or less. Still, the Patriots were the best team in the NFL, finishing an AFC-best 14-2 and dominating on both sides of the ball. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arguably is the favorite for the league MVP award.

If Jeffery wants to play in a Super Bowl, he might as well join the Patriots. It’s doubtful that he will get to one with the Bears, and moving to New England certainly has worked for his former teammate Martellus Bennett.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images