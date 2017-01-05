Amanda Nunes Isn’t Stopping Trash Talk, Throws Shade At Ronda Rousey

Share this:

It’s been nearly a week since Amanda Nunes handily defeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, but the women’s bantamweight champion isn’t stopping her trash talk.

The Lioness told TMZ in an interview that she was surprised Rousey was able to dominate the women’s bantamweight class for such a long time.

“I don’t know how Ronda Rousey went too far in this division,” Nunes said. “Honestly, I don’t understand why those girls lost to Ronda Rousey. I know since my first fight in the UFC I can beat Ronda Rousey, but of course I have to take my time and put everything together. That day was the day to prove to everybody and I did it.”

The Lioness had been fairly quiet and humble ever since winning the title belt from Miesha Tate at UFC 200, but ever since she beat Rousey last Friday, she’s been a lot more vocal. She taunted Rousey’s trainer following her victory in the octagon and later criticized the strategy they employed during the fight. She then took shots at Rousey in her post-fight interview telling the crowd to “stop this Ronda Rousey nonsense.” She even trolled Rousey with a hilarious photo on Twitter.

In the weeks leading up to the fight, it was clear that the UFC was heavily promoting Rousey much more than Nunes.

“The UFC make this happen,” Nunes said. “They put her in a place where she’s not at. But I know I can beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”

With Nunes showing off her personality more often and earning the right to be called the best fighter in the division, it’ll be interesting to see how Dana White and the UFC promotes the Lioness in future fights.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images