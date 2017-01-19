Andrew Luck Recovering From Shoulder Surgery, Jim Irsay Announces On Twitter

Share this:

Andrew Luck played 15 games this season and threw 31 touchdown passes for the Indianapolis Colts, but apparently he did so while dealing with a pretty significant injury.

The Colts quarterback recently underwent surgery for a lingering right shoulder injury, team owner Jim Irsay revealed Thursday morning via Twitter.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport expects Luck to be ready shortly before training camp.

My understanding of #Colts QB Andrew Luck’s timeline post-surgery: 3 months to start throwing. 6 months for a full return. That’s mid-July. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

Luck has taken plenty of abuse over the last two seasons. He sustained a concussion midway through the 2016 campaign and dealt with several injuries, including his shoulder ailment, a kidney laceration and an abdominal tear, in 2015 that forced him to miss more than half the season.

Indianapolis went 8-8 and failed to reach the playoffs in both seasons.

The 27-year-old Luck likely is hoping the Colts can provide him with extra protection in 2017. Indy allowed 44 sacks in 2016, fifth-most in the NFL, and surrendered 37 sacks during the 2015 season. Yet it appears the Colts will have the same people calling the shots both on and off the field, as they reportedly are bringing back both head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson next season.

