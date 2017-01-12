Angry Chargers Fans React To San Diego Exit By Throwing Around Apparel

Fans in San Diego are going off the deep end.
The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles next season after spending 56 years in San Diego. It’s a move that isn’t all that surprising given the rumors that have circulated over the past year, but the actual exit was abrupt and fans stationed in the now-former home of the Bolts are furious, to say the least.
While several Chargers supporters — or ex-supporters, in some instances — took to social media to express their displeasure with the organization’s relocation, others descended upon the team facility to ditch their merchandise and voice their frustration.
Well, at least they still have the Padres … OK, maybe that’s not the best way to soften the blow.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP