Angry Chargers Fans React To San Diego Exit By Throwing Around Apparel

Share this:

Tweet







Fans in San Diego are going off the deep end.

The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles next season after spending 56 years in San Diego. It’s a move that isn’t all that surprising given the rumors that have circulated over the past year, but the actual exit was abrupt and fans stationed in the now-former home of the Bolts are furious, to say the least.

While several Chargers supporters — or ex-supporters, in some instances — took to social media to express their displeasure with the organization’s relocation, others descended upon the team facility to ditch their merchandise and voice their frustration.

Live at Chargers stadium with distraught fans like Adam Contreras who ripped up signed memorabilia @10News pic.twitter.com/83WL08sBEM — Sandy Coronilla (@10NewsSandy) January 12, 2017

More Chargers fans very, very upset outside of Chargers Park. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/AdrvqZcERH — Ashley Brewer (@abc7ashley) January 12, 2017

Some @Chargers fans toss jerseys and gear on the ground at Chargers Park. They're upset over announcement, team is bolting for LA. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/6Aa3EGRfIT — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) January 12, 2017

WATCH: Fans are dropping off their Chargers gear and one even set a flag on fire. https://t.co/Ge5nrYl3Jc pic.twitter.com/Orczkc7Qia — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 12, 2017

Some @Chargers fans are upset that they're leaving San Diego to LA. Others say: "go ahead we don't care." @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/bHyLL3mHGM — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) January 12, 2017

Well, at least they still have the Padres … OK, maybe that’s not the best way to soften the blow.