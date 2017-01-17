Anthony Lynn Calls Team ‘San Diego’ Chargers At Press Conference

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been a hectic week for the Los Angeles Chargers.

First, they announced their move to Los Angeles from San Diego, then revealed their new logo and hired a new head coach. They also are having a bit of trouble finding a company to move them to their new home in Los Angeles.

Their crazy week continued Tuesday when they introduced new head coach Anthony Lynn at the StubHub Center, the stadium the Chargers will call home for the next two years. Lynn could have gotten off to a better start as he momentarily forgot the team had moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.

“Folks, I am pumped,” Lynn told the crowd. “I am so proud to be the head coach of the San Diego, uh, L.A. Chargers. Oops.”

You can check out the slip up in the Periscope video below at the 6:45 mark.

Introductory press conference for Head Coach Anthony Lynn https://t.co/K263qCnesa — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 17, 2017

This undoubtedly won’t be the only time someone makes that mistake, but hopefully the next person to make it won’t be the head coach.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images