Antonio Brown Wants To ‘Quiet The Noise’ In Return To Facebook Live

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s return to Facebook Live was a much less controversial than his previous foray.

Brown posted a 14-minute video on Facebook Live on Wednesday where he discussed “quieting the noise.”

The star wide receiver was disciplined by head coach Mike Tomlin after he broadcasted Tomlin’s expletive-filled postgame speech following Pittsburgh’s divisional-round win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers were throttled by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and fans weren’t quick to let Brown forget about his social media mishap.

Following the 36-17 loss, the Steelers were reportedly upset with their star pass-catcher for his selfish tendencies. Brown was unspectacular in the loss to the Patriots as he caught seven passes for 77 yards and failed to find the end zone.

In his video Wednesday, Brown discussed a new personal slogan that he has taken on for 2017: “Rise Above.”

“I think Atlanta says, ‘Rise Up,'” Brown said. “I say rise above — above the naysayers, above the critics, above the haters, above the doubters.”

During the 2016 season, the All-Pro receiver caught 106 balls for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is entering the final year of his contract.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images