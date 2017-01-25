Apparently One Person Unites Peyton Manning, Tom Brady — Donald Trump

Share this:

Tweet







On the field, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were once-in-a-lifetime rivals who defined an NFL era. But when it comes to politics, it appears the two are playing for the same team.

Brady’s relationship with President Donald Trump has been well documented over the past year and has led to some memorable moments. As recently as Tuesday, Trump’s team was talking about the Brady-Trump relationship, as well as the president’s relationship with the rest of the New England Patriots.

But some interesting political news also broke Tuesday about Brady’s greatest rival. Manning will be one of the speakers at a Senate-House Republican retreat, which also will feature Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, this week, sources told Politico.

As The Washington Post pointed out, Manning has donated to Republicans in the past, and there’s also an Instagram photo of the two-time Super Bowl winner with Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., although Manning originally supported Jeb Bush’s presidential candidacy.

Hanging out with Peyton Manning at the Neshoba County Fair. A great tradition that started in 1889. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016 #neshobacountyfair #mississippi #peytonmanning A photo posted by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jul 26, 2016 at 4:39pm PDT

Maybe we’ll get a Brady-Manning ticket one of these days?

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images