Aqib Talib Rips Chain Off Michael Crabtree’s Neck And Then Laughs About It

Share this:

Tweet







As NFL fans know, a big part of Aqib Talib’s game is getting under his opponents’ skin.

While most players of this style typically rely on trash talk or extra physicality, Talib employed a new method when the Denver Broncos took on the Oakland Raiders Sunday: fragmenting jewelry.

As he was matched up with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, Talib decided to rip Crabtree’s necklace off of his neck.

They're really out here snatching chains in the NFL now smh https://t.co/jyy7Nrh9hI — Kicks Deals (@KicksDeals) January 1, 2017

As seen by Talib’s reaction on the sideline, it doesn’t seem like he feels too bad about it.

Crabtree certainly has the bragging rights, though, as the Raiders are playoff bound and the Broncos will be watching from home.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images