Are Colts Eyeing Jon Gruden? How Jim Irsay’s Plane Fueled Speculation

Share this:

Tweet







Chuck Pagano still is the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, and reports last week stated the organization is planning to bring him back for the 2017 season. But you know how the internet works.

The Houston Texans hosted the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, and it just so happens that Jim Irsay’s plane reportedly was in the same city as the wild-card game. This might not mean much, if anything at all, but fans immediately started speculating about whether the Colts owner was in town for business.

I'm just going to leave these here, walk away, & let your imaginations run wild. (s/o to @RealSteveKinney for the plane tracking info.) pic.twitter.com/0tNvgH1Dp1 — My Colts Account (@MyColtsAccount) January 8, 2017

WTHR can confirm that Irsay's plane was in Houston last night. Why it was there and whether he was on the plane, we still don't know. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) January 8, 2017

What could that business be? Well, much of the chatter centered on Indianapolis’ head coaching position and whether Irsay was in Houston to talk with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, who was serving as an analyst for the Texans-Raiders showdown.

Man I hope the Irsay/Gruden stuff is real – what a story – but Twitter is full of plane-tracking drama. How often does it really pan out? — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 8, 2017

So just to point this out. Irsay's plane was in Houston yesterday. The same place as Gruden and Wade Phillips. Coaching Super Staff? #Colts — Blue HQ Media (@BlueHQMedia) January 8, 2017

The Irsay jet being in Houston last night is a huge stretch, nothing but speculation. But if he was there for Gruden, there's hope for Indy. — D_M_O (@deano2311) January 8, 2017

Please please please let Irsay's plane being in HOU last night mean he is talking with Jon Gruden… — Matt Smeltzer (@garble1976) January 8, 2017

Gruden was done around 4/4:30 and Irsay's plane landed in Houston at 5:20pm and is heading back to Indy at 1:00am … The timing matches up — F**K IRSAY (@Huddle_Radio) January 8, 2017

Gruden hasn’t coached since the 2008 season, but his name inevitably pops up every offseason. And although Indianapolis doesn’t currently have a head coach opening, there certainly are some Colts fans who wouldn’t mind a changing of the guard after watching their team go 8-8 and miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

There’s also a chance — again, this is just speculation — Irsay was in town to woo Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who tweeted last week that he was back in Houston. Phillips’ contract is expiring, and although the Oakland Raiders are among the potential landing spots being tossed around, there’s no denying the Colts’ shaky defense would benefit from bringing in the established coach.

In any event, we should know soon enough whether any fire will come of this smoke. For now, we’ll just sit around and speculate, just like the internet did over the weekend based on flight patterns.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images