Arsenal picked up a much-needed Premier League win against West Brom on Monday, and the Gunners will look to build on that momentum Sunday when they take on Crystal Palace.

Arsenal enters the weekend in fourth place with 37 points, while Crystal Palace sits just above the relegation zone with 16 points.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal-Crystal Palace online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

