Artemi Panarin, Artem Anisimov Have Shined For Blackhawks This Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will be well-represented at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford all will make the trip to Los Angeles to join the rest of the league’s premier players. While these four stars get most of the attention in Chicago, there are two other players who have been tremendous for the Blackhawks this season.

Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov have been key aspects of the Chicago offense this season, and the case could be made that both were All-Star snubs.

