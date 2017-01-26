Atlanta Fan Feeling Confident, Gets Falcons Super Bowl LI Champions Tattoo

Share this:

After the Atlanta Falcons earned a convincing 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, the team certainly has to be feeling a level of confidence heading into Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

One Falcons fan also appears to be confident about Atlanta’s chances in the big game, so confident that he’s already crowned the team as Super Bowl LI champions … on his skin.

#Falcons fan taking a bit of a risk with this tattoo pic.twitter.com/oDAapBXZA8 — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) January 24, 2017

While it’s always good to be optimistic about your favorite team, a Patriots victory on Feb. 5 in Houston will make this guy’s bold move look pretty foolish.

h/t BustedCoverage

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images