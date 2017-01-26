Atlanta Store Won’t Sell Sam Adams Beer Until After Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Plenty of people are picking the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LI, but the Atlanta Falcons won’t go down without a fight. And neither will their fans.

The Falcons have never won the Super Bowl, and their lone appearance came in 1998, so Atlanta fans are going all out when it comes to supporting their team. And for one store at a gas station in the city, that meant banning the sale of Sam Adams beer until after Super Bowl Sunday.

Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8 — har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017

Even without the sign, we’re sure Falcons fans will be avoiding Sam Adams anyway. The beer is synonymous with Boston — and the entire New England region — so they probably wouldn’t be caught dead drinking the enemy beer ahead of the big game.

And, for what it’s worth, the store’s owner said on Twitter that Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy’s recent article about Atlanta being a bad sports town prompted the sign, so we can’t really say we blame them.

