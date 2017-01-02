College Football

Auburn Vs. Oklahoma Sugar Bowl: Latest Betting Line, Spread And Pick

by on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 4:11PM
The Sugar Bowl is one of the most prestigious games of the college football season, and this year’s matchup is a good one.

Traditional SEC power Auburn takes on high-scoring Big 12 champ Oklahoma in what has the potential to be an instant classic.

Here are NESN.com’s Sugar Bowl picks from Nicholas Goss and Cameron McDonough. As always, the spreads are provided by our friends at OddsShark.

Monday, Jan. 2
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma (-2.5)
NG: OKLA
CM: OKLA

