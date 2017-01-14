Audi Q3 And Acura RDX Among Best Compact Crossovers At Boston Auto Show

Share this:

There’s no shortages of SUVs at the New England International Auto show this week, and they come in all shapes and sizes.

If compact crossovers are your thing, there are plenty on display in Boston. And, even though this segment is filling up with plenty of high-quality vehicles, some stand out from the rest. Here are our six favorite compact crossovers from NEIAS.

2017 Acura RDX

The RDX is awesome. It boasts one of the best power outputs, and has one of the most comfortable, spacious interiors of any compact crossover. In addition to all great in-car technology and safety features you’d expect, the RDX looks great.

2017 Infiniti QX50

The interior is a little cramped, but it’s very luxurious. The ash trimming really looked great, as did the touch screen and entertainment system. However, we’ll have to wait until next year for a it to be available with Infinti’s new VC-Turbo engine.

2017 Audi Q3

The Q3 isn’t the quickest or most efficient of the group, but it makes up for it with a great interior and exterior styling. The vehicle looks smooth on the outside, and the inside is really comfortable with a bunch of great features. Also, if you’re willing to pay a little extra, the Prestige package comes loaded with things such as Bose audio, advanced safety features and LED tail lamps.

2017 Mini Countryman

The new countryman is great. What really stood out from this vehicle was the improved roominess and larger trunk space that from previous iterations. People typically dig their feet in the sand when hating or loving Minis, but this was one of the cooler crossovers at NEIAS.

2017 Fiat 500X

This vehicle is tiny, not very quick and can’t help but look like a rent-a-car. Still, the 500X comes loaded with plenty of advanced safety features, three driving options for different weather conditions and some good technology.

2018 Ford EcoSport

Although this pre-production prototype was locked throughout the show, the exterior looked nice enough to mention. Plus, if you look through the window, you can see a huge high-definition display that stands out amid a pretty spacious interior.

Photos courtesy of Dakota Randall/NESN Fuel