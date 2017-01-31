Audi TTS Coupe, Ford Focus RS Among Our Favorite Small Cars With AWD

Share this:

There’s no debate that vehicles with all-wheel drive have great traction. But too often, small all-wheel drive vehicles don’t get enough credit for how cool they are.

The truth is, some of the coolest small vehicles on the road are ones with all-wheel drive, and some are more affordable than you might think. Also, with torque-vectoring AWD systems becoming more common, these cars are performing better than ever.

We at NESN Fuel love are small sedans, hatches and crossovers with all-wheel drive, and came up with a list of some of our favorites.

Ford Focus RS

While the interior is a bit small and there’s no automatic transmission offered, the 2017 Focus RS might be the ultimate hatch. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces a whopping 350 horsepower and its torque-vectoring AWD allows it maintain that performance, regardless of conditions. It’s not the most comfortable car around, but if performance is your priority, this is the all-wheel drive hatch to own.

Subaru WRX STI

Although it’s more expensive than the base WRX, the 2017 STI justifies its $35,195 MSRP with the 305 horsepower it produces and its beautiful interior and exterior. The Limited Trim level now offers a low-profile rear spoiler, and the standard safety and multimedia features both are excellent. Still, both models are as cool as any vehicles you’ll find in any category.

Volkswagen Golf R

The 292 horsepower the 2017 Golf R gets might make this hatch less powerful than the Focus RS, but it’s still damn good in its own right. It has great safety features at the standard level, and the combination of its AWD system and great interior make it a very-comfortable ride. Its $35,655 MSRP also makes it slightly more affordable than the RS.

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe

Formerly the M235i, this all-wheel drive coupe gets 335 horsepower, compared to the 248 horsepower its 2 series convertible counterpart produces. But this is a BMW, which means there’s more to love here than just power. Both models get surprisingly good fuel economy, and come with top-of-the-line safety features and technology on the base level.

Audi TTS Coupe

This is a car that’s definitely grown on us recently. It’s much edgier and sportier than previous iterations, and it produces 292 horsepower, ranking among the most powerful in its class. We know it’s small, but Audi makes some of the most-reliable all-wheel drive vehicles around, and the safety and technology features available in this luxury coupe make it really stand out.

Thumbnail photo via Audi