Australian Open Draws: Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber Earn No. 1 Seeds

The first Grand Slam of 2017 only is days away, but the seeds and draws already are set for the Australian Open.

Defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is the No. 2 seed, while defending women’s champion Angelique Kerber is the No. 1 seed in Melbourne, Australia. Serena Williams is right behind Kerber as the No. 2 seed on the women’s side, and Andy Murray is on top of the men’s draw at No. 1.

You can check out the top seeds, as well as a few notable outliers from the men’s and women’s singles tournaments below.

MEN

1. Andy Murray

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Milos Raonic

4. Stan Wawrinka

5. Kei Nishikori

6. Gael Monfils

7. Marin Cilic

8. Dominic Thiem

9. Rafael Nadal

10. Tomas Berdych

17. Roger Federer

19. John Isner

WOMEN

1. Angelique Kerber

2. Serena Williams

3. Agnieszka Radwanska

4. Simona Halep

5. Karolina Pliskova

6. Dominika Cibulkova

7. Garbine Muguruza

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova

9. Johanna Konta

10. Carla Suarez Navarro

13. Venus Williams

17. Caroline Wozniacki

So if the seeds hold, which they never do, these would be the quarterfinal matches, via Sports Illustrated:

MEN

Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic

Gael Monfils vs. Milos Raonic

Dominic Thiem vs. Novak Djokovic

WOMEN

Angelique Kerber vs. Garbine Muguruza

Simona Halep vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova

Karolina Pliskova vs. Agnieszka Radwanska

Dominika Cibulkova vs. Serena Williams

You can see the full draws here. The tournament begins Sunday night for viewers in the United States.

