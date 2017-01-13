Australian Open Draws: Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber Earn No. 1 Seeds

The first Grand Slam of 2017 only is days away, but the seeds and draws already are set for the Australian Open.
Defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is the No. 2 seed, while defending women’s champion Angelique Kerber is the No. 1 seed in Melbourne, Australia. Serena Williams is right behind Kerber as the No. 2 seed on the women’s side, and Andy Murray is on top of the men’s draw at No. 1.
You can check out the top seeds, as well as a few notable outliers from the men’s and women’s singles tournaments below.
MEN
1. Andy Murray
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Milos Raonic
4. Stan Wawrinka
5. Kei Nishikori
6. Gael Monfils
7. Marin Cilic
8. Dominic Thiem
9. Rafael Nadal
10. Tomas Berdych
17. Roger Federer
19. John Isner
WOMEN
1. Angelique Kerber
2. Serena Williams
3. Agnieszka Radwanska
4. Simona Halep
5. Karolina Pliskova
6. Dominika Cibulkova
7. Garbine Muguruza
8. Svetlana Kuznetsova
9. Johanna Konta
10. Carla Suarez Navarro
13. Venus Williams
17. Caroline Wozniacki
So if the seeds hold, which they never do, these would be the quarterfinal matches, via Sports Illustrated:
MEN
Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic
Gael Monfils vs. Milos Raonic
Dominic Thiem vs. Novak Djokovic
WOMEN
Angelique Kerber vs. Garbine Muguruza
Simona Halep vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova
Karolina Pliskova vs. Agnieszka Radwanska
Dominika Cibulkova vs. Serena Williams
You can see the full draws here. The tournament begins Sunday night for viewers in the United States.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
