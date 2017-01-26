Awesome Meets Awesome: ‘Halo’ Warthog Races On ‘Mario Kart’s’ Rainbow Road

Share this:

The world is pretty divided these days, but it’s safe to assume we all can agree on one thing: “Halo” and “Mario Kart” are amazing.

And although it’s highly unlikely that Nintendo or Microsoft would ever let these iconic franchises officially crossover, sometimes the gaming community takes matters into its own hands. That’s exactly what Forge Labs, a YouTube channel that specializes in producing videos of content built with “Halo’s” Forge feature, decided to do.

Most of us can remember Rainbow Road, the the ever-evolving and consistently challenging course variant from the “Mario Kart” franchise. Well, Forge Labs spiced things up a bit, and dropped a Warthog from “Halo 5: Guardians” onto a custom-built version of the “Super Mario Kart” version of Rainbow Road.

Among the many incarnations of Master Chief’s legendary off roader, the one from “Guardians” might be the worst. It has too many built-in animations and exaggerations, and is virtually impossible to tip over. That said, “Guardians” offers a wealth of content and the series’ deepest Forge yet, making it possible to have videos like this.

And with its recent appearance in ‘Forza Horizon 3,’ we’re still holding out hope that one day we all can take the Warthog for a spin in the Mushroom Kingdom.